Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $5.03 on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $896.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

