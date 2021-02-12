Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,075. The stock has a market cap of $888.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

