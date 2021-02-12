Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.05 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

Shares of COWN stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. 69,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,075. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $899.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.