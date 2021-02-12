Craig Hallum Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $100.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

