Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s (CWK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

Get Cranswick plc (CWK.L) alerts:

Shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) stock opened at GBX 3,542 ($46.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,503.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,551.85. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.