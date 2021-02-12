Creative Planning Has $670,000 Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magnite were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,665. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

