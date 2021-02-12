Creative Planning Has $698,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

