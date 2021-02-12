Creative Planning Purchases 19,051 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 118,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of RRC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

