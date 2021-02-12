Creative Planning Sells 430 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,230 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

