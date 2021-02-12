Creative Planning Takes $583,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $83,481,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NYSE:AVB opened at $178.93 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

