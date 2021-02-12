Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

