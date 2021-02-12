Credit Suisse Group Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to $26.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. 118,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,988. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

