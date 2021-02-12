Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ASOMY opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

