Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 9,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,314 ($95.56) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,476.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,069.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company has a market capitalization of £96.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.