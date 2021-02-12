Critical Analysis: Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and SAExploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A SAExploration $255.23 million 0.00 -$25.19 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAExploration.

Risk & Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54% SAExploration -16.47% N/A -18.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zion Oil & Gas and SAExploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of SAExploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAExploration beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.