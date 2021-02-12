Critical Comparison: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and MVP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 3 5 0 2.63 MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $29.88, suggesting a potential downside of 49.71%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than MVP.

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVP has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and MVP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,683.14 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -54.50 MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and MVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% MVP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats MVP on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.