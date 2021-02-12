Critical Review: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 12.99% 11.07% 1.04% Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62%

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C&F Financial and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 5 8 0 2.50

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.24 $18.86 million N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.12 $1.79 billion $3.84 10.41

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Volatility & Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 29 Virginia branches located one each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Montross, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, Warsaw, West Point, and Yorktown; two each in King George and Williamsburg; three in Midlothian; and four in Richmond. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 12 offices in Virginia, two offices in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

