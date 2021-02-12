Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. Crown also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

Crown stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.