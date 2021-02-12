Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Reduced by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.57. 7,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,958. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.09. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.