CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares fell 5.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.70. 881,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 690,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Specifically, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,153,296 shares of company stock worth $32,974,976. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $629.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CURO Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

