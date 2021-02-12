Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,836.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,667.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

