CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

CYBR traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $162.25. 35,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,801. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,340.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

