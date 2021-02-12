D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

