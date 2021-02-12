DA Davidson Increases iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $19.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.12% from the company’s previous close.

IMBI stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $109.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $109.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

