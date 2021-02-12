DA Davidson Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $215.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $200.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $205.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.