Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,440 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

