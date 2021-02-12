Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $258.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.43. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

