Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.48 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.