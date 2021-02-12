Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

