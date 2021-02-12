Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DNKEY opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

