Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $2.39 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.