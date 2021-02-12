Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of DDOG traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,914. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders sold a total of 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Datadog by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

