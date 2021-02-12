David R. Brooks Buys 1,500 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.28 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 90.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

