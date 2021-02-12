DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 53.2% in January

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the January 14th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DTEA opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.35. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

