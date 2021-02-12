DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.75-8.75 EPS.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.