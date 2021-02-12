DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 435 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

