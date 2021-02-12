DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 859.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

PTF stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $131.83.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

