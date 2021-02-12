DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

