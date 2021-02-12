DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.69 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $2.69 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 142.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00290447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.69 or 0.01103640 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00100700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005599 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

