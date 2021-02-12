Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBBJ stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

