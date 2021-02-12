Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,695 shares of company stock worth $124,809,126 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

