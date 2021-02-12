Delphy Price Up 81.1% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Delphy has a market cap of $538,960.40 and $74,328.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.56 or 0.01103954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058318 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.73 or 0.05775828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

