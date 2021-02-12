Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.78 and last traded at $69.55. 618,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 614,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

Specifically, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,509,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

