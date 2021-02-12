Desjardins Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $108.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $102.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.87.

Shares of TFII opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $81.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

