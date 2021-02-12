Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAFRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. Safran has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.51.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.