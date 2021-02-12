Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $10.68 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

