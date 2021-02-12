Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.