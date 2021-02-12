Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,661.33 ($21.71).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,255.20 ($16.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,359.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,426.01. The firm has a market cap of £63.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,255.20 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

