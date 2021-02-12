Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

DLAKY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 18,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

