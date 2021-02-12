Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €51.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.09 ($55.40).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.65.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

